A look into Michigan's journey to the Final Four

The University of Michigan men's basketball team has made its way to the Final Four on Saturday for the first time since 2018.

The Wolverines will take on Arizona for a chance to advance to the championship game. The winner of Saturday's game will take on the winner of the Illinois-UConn matchup.

The Wolverine's journey has not come without challenges, including Elliot Cadeau suffering an allergic reaction just days before Saturday's game. Cadeau is expected to join the team.

The Wolverines turned things around under coach Dusty May's leadership after ending their 2023 season with an 8-24 record. The team went 27-10 in May's first season, advancing to the Sweet 16. May also worked to bring some of the best players to Michigan through the transfer portal, including Cadeau, Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Now, the team is hoping to walk away with the championship with a coach who previously took Florida Atlantic to the Final Four.

Michigan appeared to breeze through March Madness, winning each round by more than 10 points. The Wolverines became the first school to win at least four games in an NCAA Tournament by double digits while scoring at least 90 points in each.