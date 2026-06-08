Michigan's gas prices drop for third week in a row, AAA says

Gas prices continue to decline in Michigan, with currently posted prices for regular unleaded gasoline averaging about 21 cents per gallon less than last week.

This is the third week in a row for noticeable price drops. But the average of $4.17 a gallon for regular unleaded is still 99 cents more than this time last year, AAA-The Auto Club Group said.

At the current price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs about $63. And a round trip from Detroit to Mackinaw City, in a vehicle that gets 27 mph, would cost just under $89 for gas, AAA says.

Metro Detroit's current average is $4.23 per gallon, about 16 cents less than last week's average but still $1.08 more than this same time last year.

The highest gas prices in Michigan this week are in Ann Arbor ($4.25), Metro Detroit ($4.23) and Traverse City ($4.22).

The cheapest gas prices in Michigan this week are in Flint ($3.95), Lansing ($3.96) and Marquette ($4.02).