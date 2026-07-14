Michigan's cyclosporiasis outbreak reaches more than 3,300 cases, 55 counties

Michigan health officials say the state's cyclosporiasis outbreak has grown to more than 3,300 cases in 55 counties.

As of July 14, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has received 3,309 reports since June 22. Health officials say 44 people have been hospitalized.

Case reports have more than doubled since July 10, when the state reported 1,562 cases.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a parasite that causes the diarrheal illness cyclosporiasis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the most common symptoms associated with the illness are frequent watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, bloating, nausea and fatigue. Some people may also experience body aches, headache or vomiting.

The outbreak of the gastrointestinal illness was first reported in Monroe County in late June, when the Monroe County Health Department said it was investigating a cluster of cases.

Most of the cases have been in Southeast Michigan, with more than 100 cases reported in each of Monroe, Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland and Lenawee counties. As of July 13, cases have been confirmed in 55 Michigan counties, with 339 cases reported in Wayne County.

As of July 13, the largest number of cases reported by age group is among those aged 30 to 39, with 591 cases.

On average, Michigan sees around 50 cases each year, according to MDHHS.

As of July 9, at least 31 states have reported cases, including Illinois, New York, and Texas, according to the CDC.

What's causing the outbreak?

On July 13, Michigan health officials said testing showed lettuce or salad greens as a potential source of the cyclosporiasis outbreak.

MDHHS says other food items have not been entirely ruled out as a source, and officials have not identified a specific grower or supplier.

"Although we do not have a definite product identified as the source of the outbreak, we want to let Michiganders know what we have learned so far so they can take steps to protect their families," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "Early information has shown lettuce as a common product that regularly comes up during the investigation."

According to MDHHS, previous outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada were linked to bagged salad mixes, fresh cilantro, fresh basil, raspberries, snow peas and scallions.

Considering the trends, state health officials recommend that restaurants and commercial kitchens in Southeast Michigan take additional precautions with fresh produce, including washing it under clean running water and cooking it when possible.

Tips to prevent cyclosporiasis

Health officials shared the following tips for avoiding the illness: