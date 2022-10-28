Michiganders encouraged to share thoughts with DNR at upcoming meetings
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging residents to share their thoughts on different policy decisions and programs at upcoming meetings.
DNR officials say that they want to give Michigan residents the opportunity to discuss and share their input on aspects of natural resource management and outdoor recreation opportunities.
A good place for these discussions is at meetings, and a list of meetings and updates can be found here.
Here's a list of the meetings happening in November:
- Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee – Thursday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m. (Contact: Barbara Graves, 517-284-6135).
- Board of Foresters – Tuesday, Nov. 29, 9 a.m. (Contact: Brenda Haskill, 989-370-9557).
- Michigan Historical Commission – Thursday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m. (Contact: Michelle Davis, 517-331-7374).
- Michigan Natural Resources Commission – Thursday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m. (Contact: Victoria Lischalk, 517-599-1067).
- Michigan Wildlife Council – Friday, Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. (Contact: Pam Vance, 517-284-6056).
- Nonmotorized Advisory Workgroup – Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. (Contact: Anna Centofanti, 517-331-6219).
- Off-road Vehicle Advisory Workgroup – Wednesday, Nov. 9, 5 p.m. (Contact: Anna Centofanti, 517-331-6219).
- Timber and Forest Products Advisory Council – Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. (Contact: Kimberley Korbecki, 517-582-3220 or 517-284-5876).
- Underwater Salvage and Preserve Committee – Tuesday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. (Contact: Sheri Giffin, 517-231-1299).
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.