Michigan woman wins nearly $800K on lottery ticket she bought on Fourth of July camping trip

An Oakland County woman turned a Fourth of July camping trip in northern Michigan into a massive payday when she won a nearly $800,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 67-year-old woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $792,990 by matching the Fantasy 5 numbers in the July 3 drawing: 08-19-27-31-39.

"I went up north on a camping trip for Fourth of July weekend and bought a Fantasy 5 ticket while I was at the store," said the player in a news release. "The next morning, on the Fourth of July, I checked the winning numbers on MichiganLottery.com and was so excited when I found out I won the big jackpot! I told some of the people at the surrounding campsites, so it was fun to celebrate with everyone."

The Oakland County resident purchased her winning ticket at the Meijer store in Gaylord.

With her winnings, the lucky winner plans to start college funds for her grandchildren, make home repairs and take her family to Disney.

Each Fantasy 5 play is $1, and for an extra $1 per play, players can add EZmatch to a ticket, giving players the chance to win $500 instantly.

Players can add Double Play to Fantasy 5 tickets for an extra $1 per play, which affords them a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the Double Play drawing, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Drawings are held every night at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be bought until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.