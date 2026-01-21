Clinton County woman wins $6 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

A Clinton County woman is $6 million richer after winning big on the Michigan Lottery's Millionaire Maker instant game.

The 63-year-old player, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she had a champagne celebration with her family after winning.

"I play lottery here and there because I like the thrill and it's just fun, but I never expect to win big," said the lucky winner in a statement. "I traded in some winning tickets for a Millionaire Maker ticket and scratched the ticket later that night.

"I uncovered the money bag symbol but scratched off the rest of the ticket before uncovering the winning amount. When I finally scratched it and saw '$6MIL,' I went into shock. I frantically called my daughter, and she thought she was going to have a heart attack after I told her I'd just won $6 million. I called my husband next and told him I had a big surprise for him when he got home. Shortly after, my daughter showed up with a bottle of champagne to celebrate and then my husband arrived, and I got to tell him that we're millionaires. We spent the rest of the night celebrating the big win."

The player bought the winning ticket at Exit 76 - Westphalia in Westphalia, northwest of Lansing.

The winner elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $4.1 million. In addition to starting college funds for her grandchildren, the woman also plans to donate some of her winnings.

"I don't plan to change my life much, but I will use the money to change lives," she said. "I want to use my winnings as a bonus to help others."

Players have won more than $60 million playing Millionaire Maker since the game launched in September 2025, according to the Michigan Lottery.