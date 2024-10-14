Michigan woman wins $100K after selected in random lottery drawing

Man charged in fatal Michigan home invasion after posing as DTE worker and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman won $100,000 after she scanned a couple of non-winning tickets on the lottery's app. Here's how.

The lucky 42-year-old Port Huron woman won the prize after being selected in a random drawing on Sept. 10. The player earned entries into the drawing by scanning non-winning $300,000,000 Extraordinaire tickets on the Michigan Lottery's app.

"I got a voicemail from the Michigan Lottery telling me I won a $100,000 second chance prize, and I thought it was a scam," said the 42-year-old player. "I have only scanned tickets for the $300,000,000 Extraordinaire second chance a few times, so I thought there was no way it could be real. When I called the Lottery back, an employee confirmed my prize, and that's when it hit me that it was real. Now that I have claimed my prize, I feel like I can start to really bask in the fun and excitement of winning!"

The 42-year-old says she plans to take a tropical vacation with her winnings.

Players can win a $100,000 prize with every non-winning $300,000,000 Extraordinaire ticket. People can enter by scanning each non-winning ticket on the lottery's app by May 2, 2025.

Eight more second chance drawings will be conducted. Each drawing will award two $100,000 prizes.