Michigan woman stuck in Jamaica speaks out: "You could just feel the walls vibrating"

Amanda Tessoff from Highland Township, Michigan, has been a travel agent for years.

Initially, she was not concerned about Hurricane Melissa after being in Jamaica during last year's Hurricane Beryl. On Tuesday, Melissa made landfall on the island, reaching Category 5.

It is considered one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.

"So, I had to laugh this morning, because of all the times I've been to Sandals, I've always wanted a swim-up suite, but this is not what I had in mind," said Tessoff.

CBS News Detroit caught up with her after living through the biggest storm that has ever hit the island.

It's not the all-inclusive experience she and her family were planning for.

"I usually don't necessarily tell clients not to travel during the wet months because the chances of being in a hurricane are pretty unlikely," said Tessoff.

But when the storm came through, she found herself taking cover in her hotel room's closet.

"You could just feel the walls vibrating, and I think that is what really scared me the most," said Tessoff. "I was just thinking what happens if this whole building comes tumbling down."

Tessoff says water dripped from the walls as they smelled what they said smelled like burning chemicals. She says water was seeping into the air conditioning panels.

Now, nearly 100 guests still at the resort have moved to one building, Tessoff says. They still get hot meals and have electricity as they try to figure out next steps, like when they will be able to go home.