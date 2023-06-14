Michigan woman sentenced to prison for embezzling over $420K from car dealership

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman is sentenced three and a half years after state officials say she embezzled more than $420,000 from a car dealership.

Amanda Root, 42, of St. Johns, pleaded guilty in April to one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more and two counts of filing false tax returns. Roots is ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $459,645 to the victim, the victim's insurance companies, and the Michigan Department of Treasury.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Root worked for Glenn Buege GMC Buick where she used her position to embezzle money over a three-year period to gamble. She oversaw all accounts receivable and payable at the dealership.

Roots confessed to embezzling three people after learning the dealership was closing. She admitted to taking at least $250,000 to cover gambling losses and failed to claim the additional income on her taxes.

"This conviction is the result of great collaborative work by our partners at the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Treasury," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a news release. "Family-owned businesses and other small or local interests can be irreparably devastated by embezzlement on this scale from their own trusted employees, and I am grateful to all three departments involved here for helping to secure justice in this significant theft."