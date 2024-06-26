Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan woman pleads no contest to killing man, two dogs in 2021 house fire

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories
Lawsuit filed over 2021 Detroit-area flooding, Ford recalls 500K trucks and more top stories 04:01

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman has pleaded no contest in connection to setting a house fire that killed a man and his two dogs in 2021, officials said. 

Hope Snyder, 43, of Kincheloe, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree killing/torturing animals. 

As part of the plea agreement, Snyder will be sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison. 

On Nov. 22, 2021, Snyder set the man's Mason County home on fire while he was sleeping, killing him and his two dogs. 

Text and Facebook messages showed that Snyder and the man had gotten into an argument, and they also showed that she contacted friends about her plan to burn the victim's house and his truck and money.

After she set the house on fire, she left in the victim's truck and was arrested at Detroit Metro Airport.

"This plea agreement ensures Ms. Snyder will face significant consequences for her unconscionable crimes," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "I commend the diligent efforts of Michigan State Police and the Mason County Sheriff's Office, who worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victim, his family, and his beloved pets." 

Snyder is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27. 

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on June 26, 2024 / 7:41 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.