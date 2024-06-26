Michigan woman pleads no contest to killing man, two dogs in 2021 house fire

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan woman has pleaded no contest in connection to setting a house fire that killed a man and his two dogs in 2021, officials said.

Hope Snyder, 43, of Kincheloe, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree killing/torturing animals.

As part of the plea agreement, Snyder will be sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison.

On Nov. 22, 2021, Snyder set the man's Mason County home on fire while he was sleeping, killing him and his two dogs.

Text and Facebook messages showed that Snyder and the man had gotten into an argument, and they also showed that she contacted friends about her plan to burn the victim's house and his truck and money.

After she set the house on fire, she left in the victim's truck and was arrested at Detroit Metro Airport.

"This plea agreement ensures Ms. Snyder will face significant consequences for her unconscionable crimes," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "I commend the diligent efforts of Michigan State Police and the Mason County Sheriff's Office, who worked tirelessly to bring justice to the victim, his family, and his beloved pets."

Snyder is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 27.