Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan woman killed in crash along I-70 in Missouri

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

U-M garden vandalized; Jennifer Crumbley seeking decision from judge; other top stories and weather
U-M garden vandalized; Jennifer Crumbley seeking decision from judge; other top stories and weather 04:00

A Michigan woman was killed in a crash Friday night near Nelson, Missouri, according to the highway patrol.

The victim was listed in the Missouri State Highway Patrol report as a 33-year-old woman from Saginaw.

She was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on Interstate 70, near milepost 84, at the time of the 10 p.m. crash. The car drove off the right side of the road and struck a bridge.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report, with the body taken to the Saline County Coroner's office.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office assisted troopers at the scene.

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.