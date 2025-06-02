Michigan woman killed in crash along I-70 in Missouri

U-M garden vandalized; Jennifer Crumbley seeking decision from judge; other top stories and weather

A Michigan woman was killed in a crash Friday night near Nelson, Missouri, according to the highway patrol.

The victim was listed in the Missouri State Highway Patrol report as a 33-year-old woman from Saginaw.

She was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze eastbound on Interstate 70, near milepost 84, at the time of the 10 p.m. crash. The car drove off the right side of the road and struck a bridge.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report, with the body taken to the Saline County Coroner's office.

The Saline County Sheriff's Office assisted troopers at the scene.