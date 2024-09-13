Michigan woman heading to trial in PPP loan fraud case

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An Ann Arbor woman will stand trial for allegedly stealing more than $41,000 in a Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud scheme.

According to the Michigan Attorney General's office, Yulonda Eckel, 56, is charged with two counts of false pretenses of $20,000-$50,000, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of making/permitting a false tax return.

Eckel was arraigned in June and waived a preliminary examination. She will appear in court on Oct. 17.

Eckel is accused of applying for and receiving two PPP loans, claiming that she was a sole proprietor with $108,121 in gross income from her business in 2020. An investigation determined that she did not operate a sole proprietorship, according to a news release.

"During the pandemic, Michigan saw millions of dollars fraudulently taken from programs aimed at keeping business afloat in our communities," said Nessel at the time of Eckel's arraignment. "I am thankful for the investigative efforts of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General. My department will continue to protect taxpayer dollars by investigating and prosecuting those who take advantage of government aid."