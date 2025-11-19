Michigan woman goes for late-night food run, buys $1M winning scratch-off ticket

A West Michigan woman went out for a late-night food run and came home $1 million richer after picking a winning Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The 53-year-old Kent County woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought the winning Lady Luck 777 instant game ticket at D 28 Inc., located at 5 28th Street Southwest in Wyoming, Michigan.

"I woke up hungry late one night, so I went out on a food run," said the 53-year-old player in a statement. "While I was out, I bought a few lottery tickets and scratched them when I got home. It was shocking when I scratched off my Lady Luck 777 ticket and saw I'd won $1 million. I had a hard time going back to sleep that night!"

The player elected to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 and plans to save her winnings.

"I'm still in shock and it hasn't fully sunk in that I won $1 million, so I haven't made any special plans for the money just yet," the woman said.

Since the game launched in August, players have won more than $19 million playing Lady Luck 777, according to the Michigan Lottery. Every $10 ticket allows players to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

More than $27 million in prizes remain up for grabs, including a pair of $1 million top prizes.