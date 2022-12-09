Michigan woman, dog killed while walking in Leelanau County

(CBS DETROIT) - A 43-year-old Lake Leelanau woman and her dog died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle while on a walk in Leland Township, Michigan State Police said.

The incident happened at about 7:22 p.m. on South Lake Shore Drive near East Lingaur Road.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the woman was walking her dog northbound on the shoulder of the road when a northbound vehicle struck her.

A 52-year-old woman from Lake Leelanau was driving the northbound vehicle.

According to police, the 43-year-old woman and her dog died at the scene.

In addition to this, police say the driver consumed alcohol before the crash.

The driver was arrested and lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.

Police say names of the victim and the driver are being withheld at this time as next of kin is notified and pending arraignment.