Michigan woman, dog die in Oakland County house fire

(CBS DETROIT) - A 37-year-old Michigan woman and her dog died in a house fire Sunday, officials said.

Authorities received a call from an acquaintance of Lakeisha Arnae Moton of Pontiac, who reported that she wasn't getting a response when she tried to get in contact with Moton.

Oakland County deputies and Waterford fire officials responded to Moton's home in the 600 block of Raskob just after 1 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a fresh layer of soot covering the home, and they found Moton lying unresponsive in the hallway of the single-story home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities also say the fire likely began in the home's kitchen. A dog was in a kennel inside the house at the time of the fire and also died.

An autopsy revealed that smoke inhalation was the cause of death and that the manner of her death was accidental.