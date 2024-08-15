Michigan woman dies hiking at Isle Royale National Park

Michigan man charged in kidnapping attempts, UAW launches Trump support group and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 37-year-old Michigan woman died from medical complications while hiking at Isle Royale National Park on Monday, officials said.

The Battle Creek woman was hiking near Lake LeSage when she experienced sudden onset medical complications, according to the National Park Service.

As her condition got worse, she couldn't walk, lost consciousness and stopped breathing. CPR was administered but was unsuccessful.

Backpackers contacted Michigan State Police through a delayed 911 text, which was forwarded to the park's dispatch center. A park ranger and EMTs found the woman and her group Monday evening and stayed with them.

Additional park staff responded early Tuesday morning and transported the group out of the remote area.

The investigation is ongoing.