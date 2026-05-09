Michigan woman arrested 2 days in a row on suspicion of operating vehicle while intoxicated, police say

A 54-year-old woman is facing two charges after she was arrested two days in a row on suspicion of being intoxicated while operating a vehicle, the Michigan State Police said Friday.

Troopers on Wednesday responded to the area of U.S. Highway 31 near Litzner Road in the Emmet County, Michigan, community of Carp Lake Township after receiving a report of an erratic driver.

According to the state agency, the troopers found the vehicle and stopped it for a traffic violation. Investigators said the driver, identified as the woman, was "believed to be intoxicated while operating her vehicle."

The woman, from Levering, Michigan, was then arrested and placed at the Emmet County Jail.

On Thursday, around 5 p.m., troopers were called to the area of Highway 31 near Ball Road in McKinley Township, located in Emmet County, to investigate a crash in which a driver left the scene, the state agency said. Investigators later learned that the driver who fled was the woman.

"She was believed to be intoxicated for the second day in a row," the state agency said.

The woman was again arrested and placed at the Emmet County Jail.

Online court records show the woman is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated. A pretrial hearing for her is scheduled for June 8.

Emmet County is in northern Michigan, just below the state's Upper Peninsula.