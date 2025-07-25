Michigan, Western Michigan in talks to open 2026 football season in Germany

The University of Michigan and Western Michigan University are in talks to open their 2026 football season on foreign soil in Germany, the two schools announced Friday.

The Wolverines would host the Broncos at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026.

It would mark the first non-conference game Michigan has played outside of North America and the first time the Wolverines have played a Mid-American Conference school away from Michigan Stadium.

"We are in advanced discussions to create this first-of-its-kind opportunity for our student-athletes and fans," said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "The University of Michigan is one of the few worldwide brands in college athletics and the interest in playing an international game would be unique. This would be a great opportunity to teach 'Go Blue' to a new group of fans in Germany."

Deutsche Bank Park is home to Eintracht Frankfurt of the Bundesliga, which is the top level of professional soccer in Germany. The retractable roof stadium features 55,000 seats and has hosted two NFL regular season games.

"I am excited about the football and educational experience this game could provide for our players," said Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore. "We are always looking for unique opportunities to expose our student-athletes to other cultures. In the last 10 years, our program has been to Italy, France and South Africa, and this game would provide another chance to grow our international fanbase."

The European date would be the first game for the Broncos outside of North America and their second international contest. WMU's first international game was the 2007 International Bowl against Cincinnati at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our football program, our student-athletes, and the entire Western Michigan University community," said WMU head coach Lance Taylor in a statement. "To potentially open the 2026 season on an international stage against one of the most storied programs in college football is both an honor and an exciting challenge we would embrace wholeheartedly. An international game offers our players not only a unique competitive experience, but also an invaluable educational one. Traveling to Germany and representing Western Michigan University abroad will give our student-athletes cultural exposure and memories they'll carry long beyond their playing days. It's the kind of life experience that perfectly reflects the spirit and values of college athletics."

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 5.

Michigan will release the date and location of he 2026 opener soon.