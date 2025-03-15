Michigan program provides water faucet, filter for certain homes at risk of lead in water

First measles case detected in Michigan this year

Residents of several Southeast Michigan communities are among those eligible for a Faucet and Filter Safety Net Program run by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The program is available to families with a Medicaid-enrolled child/teen or a Medicaid-enrolled pregnant person in communities that include Detroit, Flint, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Inkster, Pontiac and Saginaw.

The home must have lead-based or galvanized plumbing, a lead service line that provides water from the street to the residence, or old faucets and fittings that were sold before 2014.

This program will then provide a home visit and plumbing assessment, a lead-reducing filter or replacement cartridge, and a single faucet replacement. There will also be assistance available for a Medicaid Lead Abatement program.

For more information, and to determine if you are eligible, go to https://tinyurl.com/FaucetSafetyProgram.