Michigan program provides water faucet, filter for certain homes at risk of lead in water
Residents of several Southeast Michigan communities are among those eligible for a Faucet and Filter Safety Net Program run by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The program is available to families with a Medicaid-enrolled child/teen or a Medicaid-enrolled pregnant person in communities that include Detroit, Flint, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Inkster, Pontiac and Saginaw.
The home must have lead-based or galvanized plumbing, a lead service line that provides water from the street to the residence, or old faucets and fittings that were sold before 2014.
This program will then provide a home visit and plumbing assessment, a lead-reducing filter or replacement cartridge, and a single faucet replacement. There will also be assistance available for a Medicaid Lead Abatement program.
For more information, and to determine if you are eligible, go to https://tinyurl.com/FaucetSafetyProgram.