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Michigan voter registration due Monday if submitted by mail or online

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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If you plan to vote in the Nov. 3 election but are not yet a registered voter, the Michigan Secretary of State says Monday is the deadline to register by mail or online

All voter registration applications must be received or postmarked at least 15 days before an election, according to state law. Any voter registrations requested after the deadline must be handled in person at a local election clerk's office. Same-day registration is available until 8 p.m. local time, when Election Day polls close. 

Who is eligible to vote in Michigan?  

Those who are eligible to vote in Michigan are those who are at least 18 years old when casting a ballot, a U.S. citizen, a Michigan resident for at least 30 days, a resident of the intended city or township for at least 30 days, and not currently serving a sentence in jail or prison.  

Proof of residency in Michigan can be through a valid Michigan driver's license or Michigan state ID, a current utility bill, a bank statement, a paycheck or another government document that shows your current address. 

Voter participation 

Michigan has 7.4 million registered voters, according to the Michigan Secretary of State website. 

Of that total, 9.2% had already voted as of Monday morning via absentee ballots that became available in late September. Early in-person voting begins in most places on Oct. 25. 

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