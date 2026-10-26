Number of violent crimes in Michigan reaches 7-year low, state officials say

The number of violent crimes in Michigan has reached a seven-year low, state officials said on Monday, attributing the trend to sustained efforts in policy, prevention and intervention.

The reported drop in incidents such as murders and robberies parallels what the U.S. Department of Justice claims is a 25% drop in violent crime victimization during 2025 across the country as compared to 2024. The National Crime Victimization Survey, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, was issued last week. It supports previously reported information from the FBI that the country's murder rate had reached a 20-year low while robbery, property crimes and motor vehicle thefts also declined as compared to 2024.

"Every Michigander deserves to feel safe in their home, their neighborhood, and their community," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "I'm grateful to the law enforcement officers and community partners who work every day to keep our communities safe."

State officials said the number of murders in Michigan is down more than 40% since 2021, and robberies are down about 50% since 2018.

Operation Safe Neighborhoods, in the meantime, has confiscated more than 1,000 illegal weapons in Michigan since its launch in 2022. Nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm, state officials said.

Whitmer cited the following policy and funding decisions as part of nearly $2 billion in public safety investments since 2018:

$100 million for Public Safety Revenue Sharing grants during the past two fiscal years in Michigan, providing cities, villages and townships with funding for police services and community violence intervention efforts.

$25.2 million in grants intended for community violence intervention and prevention efforts.

$2.5 million to support the launch and work of the Michigan Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

A 20% pay raise was announced in early 2025 for troopers and sergeants in the Michigan State Police.

There have also been several new laws passed in recent years, including universal background checks and safe storage requirements for firearms, extreme risk protection orders, and a ban on firearm possession by convicted domestic abusers.

"Every day, our troopers across Michigan work alongside community partners to make our neighborhoods safer, and it's yielding results," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police. "We're proud of this progress, and we're not slowing down."