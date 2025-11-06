Michigan parole, probation officers seized over 900 weapons in past three years

Parole and probation agents with the Michigan Department of Corrections report they have seized more than 900 illegally possessed firearms through a special campaign.

Operation Safe Neighborhoods is a statewide initiative that started in 2022, and is aimed at reducing gun violence. It specifically targets weapon possessions by parolees and probationers who are not allowed to possess firearms.

This effort, a partnership of the state agency along with local law enforcement, has hit a milestone of 900 weapons taken, MDOC said Tuesday. This work involves searches and compliance checks against those who have a history of gun-related crimes along with other individuals considered at high risk of violating the law.

"We have agents in every county in Michigan, and this initiative allows us to collaborate closely with local law enforcement to stop crime before it happens," MDOC director Heidi E. Washington said.

Operation Safe Neighborhoods is also reporting over 1,476 arrests made during this compliance effort.

"Our communities are safer and those under our supervision are more successful when there is clear accountability for their actions," said Russ Marlan, Deputy Director of Field Operations Administration.