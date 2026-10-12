Michigan unleaded gas prices up 19 cents from last week, AAA says

Michigan gas prices started spiking on Friday and remained high over the weekend, with AAA reporting prices were 19 cents higher on Monday than a week ago.

AAA publishes gas price trend reports on Mondays, with a database that posts daily average prices.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $4.66 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 35 cents more than it was this time last month and $1.73 more than it was this time last year.

At that price point, a 15-gallon tank of gas costs $70.

"This serves as a reminder that fuel prices remain highly sensitive to volatility in the global oil market," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group, said about the latest shift.

The most expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Saginaw ($4.74), Grand Rapids ($4.73) and Lansing ($4.73).

The least expensive gas price averages this week in Michigan are in Marquette ($4.34), Metro Detroit ($4.60) and Ann Arbor ($4.67).

Michigan prices are noticeably higher than in Indiana and Ohio because both states have implemented state gas tax holidays in response to national price surges. Michigan has not taken that step.