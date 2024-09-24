Here's how Michigan schools ranked on the U.S. News Best Colleges list

Man rescued from Detroit River, no charges in Israel-Hamas protests at Wayne State and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. News & World Report released its list of best colleges and universities in the U.S. for 2025, and two Michigan universities made the top 100.

The list ranked nearly 1,500 four-year, bachelor's degree-granting institutions in the U.S. using 17 ranking factors. The ranking criteria include factors like graduation rates, first-year retention rates, standardized tests, student-faculty ratio and more.

One of the main categories for the rankings is the national universities category, but 13 key factors were also used to rank the schools in terms of best liberal arts colleges, best regional universities and best regional colleges.

Princeton, MIT, Harvard, Stanford and Yale topped the list, but here are the Michigan universities that ranked among the top 100.

University of Michigan

The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor ranked No. 21 on the list of best national universities. The university was founded in 1817. In-state tuition and fees are $18,848, and out-of-state tuition and fees are $63,081. Undergraduate enrollment is at 33,730 and its acceptance rate is 18%.

According to the 2025 rankings, the University of Michigan also ranked No. 3 in the top public schools category and No. 59 in best value schools.

Michigan State University

Michigan State University, located in East Lansing, ranked at No. 63. It was founded in 1855, and in-state tuition and fees are $18,826, out-of-state tuition and fees are $45,178 and undergraduate enrollment is at 40,483. The university has an acceptance rate of 84%.

It also ranked No. 30 in the top public schools category and No. 165 in the best value schools category.

In addition to these two universities that ranked among the top 100, these Michigan schools also made the list:

Michigan Technological University (No. 148)

Wayne State University (No. 179)

University of Detroit Mercy (No. 189)

Grand Valley State University (No. 244)

Central Michigan University (No. 259)

Andrews University (No. 273)

To see the full list of rankings, visit the U.S. News & World Report rankings website.