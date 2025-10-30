Michigan to issue Blue Ribbon Awards to nearly 20 schools across the state

Nearly 20 Michigan schools have earned the 2025 Blue Ribbon Schools award, which will be presented this year by the state board of education.

The Michigan Department of Education made that announcement Thursday and will host a recognition ceremony November 13 during a state board of education meeting. This year's list honors 16 public schools and three private schools.

"These schools serve as an example to others and, at the same time, are representative of the accomplishments and progress at schools around the state," interim state superintendent Dr. Sue C. Carnell said.

The public schools selected are among the state's highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. They include the following Southeast Michigan schools:

Amerman Elementary School, Northville, Northville Public Schools.

Angell School, Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Public Schools.

Novi Woods Elementary School, Novi, Novi Community School District.

Orchard Primary School, Almont, Almont Community Schools.

Plymouth Scholars Charter Academy, Plymouth.

Wass Elementary School, Troy, Troy School District.

Separately, the Council for American Private Education selected three private schools in Michigan for Blue Ribbon awards. That list includes two in Southeast Michigan: All Saints Catholic School, Canton; and Bishop Foley Catholic High School, Madison Heights.

In previous years, state officials said, the U.S. Department of Education granted Blue Ribbon School awards based on excellence in academic performance or making significant strides in closing achievement gaps among students.

However, the federal education department has since discontinued the national program.

"MDE and the State Board of Education want to make sure these outstanding schools in our state get the recognition they deserve," state board President Dr. Pamela Pugh said. "These Michigan schools are worthy of national attention, so it is very disappointing that Blue Ribbon Schools no longer will be honored by the U.S. Department of Education. State board members are looking forward to learning more about the successes of these schools."