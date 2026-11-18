Thanksgiving dinner is cheaper in Michigan this year, even as the national price rises for the first time since it hit a record high in 2022, according to the Michigan Farm Bureau.

A classic holiday meal for 10 people averages $50.38 at Michigan grocery stores, down 3%, or $1.42, from last year. The national average is $58.63, up more than 6% but still $5.42 below the 2022 record of $64.05. Michigan's average is $8.25 below the national figure. The numbers come from the American Farm Bureau Federation's 41st annual Thanksgiving dinner survey. Thanksgiving is Nov. 26.

Turkey drove the split. A 16-pound frozen turkey averages $20.03 in Michigan, down $1.46, while the national average is $23.68, up 10%. The Farm Bureau attributes the national rise to higher production costs and a recovering turkey population.

All but four items on the Michigan list got cheaper. Dinner rolls rose 28% to $3.96 a dozen, whipping cream rose 15%, and pumpkin pie mix and whole milk each rose 2%. Fresh cranberries fell 13%. An expanded menu with ham, russet potatoes and green beans averages $71.43 in Michigan, down 3%.

Theresa Sisung, commodity and regulatory relations manager at Michigan Farm Bureau, said higher grocery prices "don't necessarily translate to more money for farmers." USDA estimates less than 6 cents of every dollar goes back to the farm, she said.

Volunteer shoppers checked prices the first week of November, and stores often feature turkeys at lower prices in the days before Thanksgiving.