Michigan rolls into the Final Four, beating Tennessee 95-62; Lendeborg scores 27 points

Yaxel Lendeborg scored 27 points, Elliot Cadeau had 10 assists and Michigan rolled into the Final Four, overwhelming Tennessee for a 95-62 victory in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Morez Johnson Jr. added 12 points for top-seeded Michigan, which posted its 11th victory this season by at least 30 points. Aday Mara had 11 points and blocked two shots in the Midwest Region final.

Making the most of its size and athleticism on both sides of the court, Michigan (35-3) advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 2018 and ninth time overall. Next up is a compelling national semifinal against Arizona on Saturday.

The Wolverines became the first school to win at least four games in an NCAA tourney by double digits while scoring at least 90 points in each.

Lendeborg, the Big Ten player of the year, was 10 for 19 from the field. He became the first Michigan player to score at least 23 points in three consecutive NCAA Tournament games since Juwan Howard did it in four straight in 1994.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored 21 points on 8-of-22 shooting for Tennessee (25-12). Felix Okpara finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.