Michigan teen driver sentenced for crash that killed Livonia man, injured 6 others

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan teen was sentenced to prison for a deadly crash that killed a Livonia man and injured six others, including the man's wife and their infant, in January 2023.

Mark Wayne Goedge III, 19, of Washington, was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison on one count of reckless driving and two to five years on one count of reckless driving causing serious injury.

Police say Goedge, who was 17 years old at the time of the crash, was driving a pickup and traveling at a "high rate of speed" northbound on M-53 (Cedar Street) near Borland Road in Imlay City at around 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2023, when he struck multiple vehicles, instantly killing Michael David Neu of Livonia.

Officials say an Imlay City police officer, who was operating a stationary radar near the scene, witnessed Goedge speeding before the crash and was pulling onto northbound Cedar Street when the crash happened.

Neu's wife, who was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash, was critically injured. Their infant was also in the vehicle.

Three other people, including a man and a pregnant woman in another vehicle, were injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital. According to police, "all of the injured parties are on the long road to recovery."