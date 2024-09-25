Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan teen, 14, charged in L'Anse Creuse High School threat

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

A look into the psychological impact of school threats
A look into the psychological impact of school threats 02:16

(CBS DETROIT) - A 14-year-old Clinton Township girl remains in a juvenile center in connection with a threatening email sent to L'Anse Creuse High School.

The teen is charged with making a threat of terrorism, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. She was arraigned and was denied bond and ordered to complete a mental health evaluation.

"I want to make it clear that we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to school threats. This senseless act not only disrupts the lives of students, staff, and the community, but it can have serious, lasting consequences. A single decision made in haste can affect the rest of your life, legally and personally," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

On Sept. 23, school administrators received an email about a potential threat, leading to an early dismissal. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that a juvenile was in custody and an investigation was ongoing.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.