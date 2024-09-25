Michigan teen, 14, charged in L'Anse Creuse High School threat

(CBS DETROIT) - A 14-year-old Clinton Township girl remains in a juvenile center in connection with a threatening email sent to L'Anse Creuse High School.

The teen is charged with making a threat of terrorism, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. She was arraigned and was denied bond and ordered to complete a mental health evaluation.

"I want to make it clear that we have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to school threats. This senseless act not only disrupts the lives of students, staff, and the community, but it can have serious, lasting consequences. A single decision made in haste can affect the rest of your life, legally and personally," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

On Sept. 23, school administrators received an email about a potential threat, leading to an early dismissal. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that a juvenile was in custody and an investigation was ongoing.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 3.