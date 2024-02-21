Former Michigan teacher charged for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of students

GLEN LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A former Michigan teacher has been charged after he allegedly took inappropriate photos of students while he was a band director for Glen Lake Community Schools, officials said.

Elijah Daniel George, 26, of Traverse City, was charged with three counts of surveilling an unclothed person and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The school district contacted the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office about a teacher who might be taking inappropriate photos of students, which prompted an investigation.

As authorities investigated, they determined George was the teacher. They conducted search warrants on several electronic devices and residences in the Glen Lake area and St. Clair County.

George was arrested in Marysville on Thursday, Feb. 15, taken to the St. Clair County Jail and returned to Leelanau County the next day.

He was arraigned and released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, along with some other conditions, the sheriff's office said.