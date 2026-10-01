Michigan teacher arrested for allegedly pushing student to the ground, police say

A Huron School District teacher was arrested after officials said she allegedly pushed a student to the ground on Thursday.

According to the Huron Township Department of Public Safety, officers responded to Miller Elementary at about 1:10 p.m. for an assault investigation between the 49-year-old female teacher from Flat Rock and a 10-year-old student.

In a letter to the parents, the school says that the teacher was in one of the school's Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) classrooms. She has since been placed on administrative leave. School officials say the student's parents were notified of the incident.

"We take situations such as this very seriously and we follow all of our established protocols very closely. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we resolve this matter. In the Huron School District, student safety is always our top priority," Principal Andrew Tomasek said.

Police say the student did not sustain significant injuries. Police say they plan to submit child abuse charges to the prosecutor's office.

An investigation is ongoing.