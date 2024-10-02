Michigan substitute teacher accused of watching pornography in classroom

JD Vance returns to Michigan, Detroit Tigers look to win AL Wild Card series and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan substitute teacher is accused of watching pornography in a classroom when children were present.

Francesco Iaquinta Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Officials say Francesco Iaquinta, 62, of Livonia, was substitute teaching at the Academy of Warren for the first time on Sept. 24 when he watched pornography while in a classroom with children and touched himself.

Iaquinta was arraigned on charges of distributing sexually explicit, visual or verbal matter to children, a two-year felony, and obscene disorderly conduct, a 90-day misdemeanor. He was issued a $25,000 bond.

"As a trusted educator, the defendant had a responsibility to provide a safe and focused learning environment for students. Instead, he violated that trust. This behavior is unacceptable, and we are committed to pursuing justice to ensure that such misconduct has no place in our schools," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Iaquinta is due back in court on Oct. 8 for a probable cause hearing.