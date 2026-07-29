Michigan taco shop owner faces threats for catering GOP event

The owner of a Highland, Michigan-based food truck said her business has been inundated with threats and boycott calls after catering a political event, prompting her to contact law enforcement.

Deanna Bueno, owner of Bueno Tacos, said the backlash began after her food truck fulfilled a paid catering order last week that was later shared on social media as being for a Republican event featuring gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson.

Bueno said the business does not endorse any political party and accepts catering jobs regardless of political affiliation.

"We don't affiliate with any political views," Bueno said. "We just got paid to do an event, and that's what we did."

She said the response has included online threats directed at her family and employees, as well as calls to boycott the business. Bueno said the situation has become serious enough that she reported some of the threats to law enforcement.

"It's been overwhelming, to say the least," she said. "I haven't been sleeping much at all."

Bueno said her biggest concern is the safety of her staff, including several younger employees.

"I'm worried about the safety of our staff," she said. "We have some young kids that work for us. I had to reach out to their parents just to make sure that they were comfortable working our food truck."

Despite the backlash, Bueno said the business has also received an outpouring of community support.

She hopes customers understand that Bueno Tacos serves anyone who hires the business and does not discriminate based on political beliefs.

"We're just going to continue to do what we're here to do, which is serve good food and support the community with integrity and respect," Bueno said.

Bueno Tacos remains open for business, and Bueno said she hopes to move past the controversy and continue serving customers throughout the community.

Law enforcement is aware of the reported threats and is investigating the complaints.