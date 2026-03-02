Michigan State University's beloved "Zeke the Wonderdog" dies

Zeke IV, a beloved dog and mascot at Michigan State University for nearly 10 years, has died. The dog, also known as "Zeke the Wonderdog," was 10 years old, according to the university.

The dog, whose name was Buckshot, continued a tradition that started in the late 1970s, where the dog performed tricks at MSU events.

"More than a performer, Zeke IV was a symbol of Spartan spirit and a Good Will Ambassador. Known for his soaring catches and enthusiastic presence on the field, Zeke thrilled fans at Michigan State University events and traveled coast to coast representing Spartan pride," read a post from the official "Zeke the Wonderdog" Instagram page.

Zeke the Wonderdog performs with Sparty and Michigan State dance team members during a timeout of an NCAA college football game between Michigan State and Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. Al Goldis / AP

The tradition began in 1977 with a Labrador named Ezekiel, according to MSU. Officially labeled as Zeke I, the dog made community appearances and performed at MSU football games until he retired in 1984. Another dog named Keze stepped in briefly in 1981.

After a nearly 20-year hiatus, the tradition returned with Zeke II in 2002. A black Lab named Dexter kept the tradition alive until he retired in 2007.

Zeke III, who was named Bou Cou, emerged from 2007 until he died in December 2016.

Zeke IV, who was born in December 2015, was introduced a day after Zeke III's death, upholding the tradition for the last decade.

"Zeke IV's performances became a cherished tradition, lighting up stadiums and bringing smiles to thousands. His bond with his handler was evident in every leap and every return, reflecting loyalty, love, and the joy of shared purpose," read the social media post.