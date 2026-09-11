Ex-Michigan State University physician accused of sexually assaulting patients arrested

A former Michigan State University physician has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women at the health care facility. They're asking for anyone who may be a victim to come forward.

According to the MSU Department of Police and Public Safety, 39-year-old Arpit Saxena was charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say Saxena was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia.

He is currently being held at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia, pending extradition, police say. University officials confirm that Saxena has since been dismissed from his role.

MSU police say that on April 3, 2025, authorities responded to the MSU Health Care facility on Hagardon Road for a sexual assault complaint. The female victim told police and a social worker that she had been assaulted by Saxena, who was examining her.

Police say that during their investigation, a second woman came forward, reporting alleged sexual assault by Saxena.

Following the investigation, MSU police said they submitted their case to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office on Aug. 28, 2026. The prosecutor's office issued charges on Sept. 3, leading to Saxena's arrest.

"Patients deserve to be treated with dignity, respect and professionalism, and we regret that this trust was broken. We are deeply sorry for the harm this has caused and apologize to those affected by this abuse. We understand the impact these acts have on members of our community, and we extend our empathy and care," MSU said in a statement.

"We take any report of sexual abuse or misconduct extremely seriously and understand our responsibility to ensure the safety of those who seek care at our facilities."

Investigators say that anyone who was a patient of Saxena between July 1, 2024, and April 7, 2025, should come forward if they experienced inappropriate conduct during their appointments. Tips can be submitted via email at tips@police.msu.edu or phone at 844-99-MSUPD.