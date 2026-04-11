Michigan State University trustees approve 5% increase on housing and dining rates

A 5% increase in housing and dining rates at Michigan State University for the 2026-2027 academic year has been approved by the Board of Trustees, officials said Friday.

The double room rate for first-year and returning students will be $5,605, a $267 increase over the current academic year, according to a university budget document. Additionally, the silver unlimited meal plan will rise to $7,969, a $379 jump.

According to the document, the rate hike also applies to students living at 1855 Place and University Village Apartments during the next academic year.

University officials in a news release on Friday said rates for the 2026-2027 academic year "reflect a careful balance between affordability and the responsibility for the division to invest in high-quality residential and dining environments and services" and "continue to competitively position MSU among universities in Michigan and the Big Ten."

The increase for housing and dining rates during the 2025-2026 academic year was 2.9% over the prior year, the document said.

All freshmen and sophomores, including transfer students, are required to live in university housing, according to the university's website. Exceptions to the rule include married students, anyone who will be 20 years old by the first day of the fall semester of the current academic year, veterans with one or more years of active service, students living with parents or a legal guardian and anyone taking six or fewer credits during the semester in question.