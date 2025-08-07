Michigan State Police trooper struck and injured while investigating crash in Marquette County

Court hearing in Ashley Elkins case; two kids struck by vehicle in Lincoln Park; other top stories

A Michigan State Police trooper was struck and injured while investigating a previous crash in Marquette County.

The circumstances happened about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 41 Highway near Midway Drive in Marquette Township, state police reported.

A trooper from the Negaunee Post was sent to that area to investigate a two-vehicle injury crash. One of the vehicles was eastbound on U.S. 41 when that driver, a 56-year-old man, lost control. He was struck by the second vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old woman, who was westbound.

The at-fault eastbound vehicle then struck a guardrail and stopped in the road.

While the officer was investigating that crash, another vehicle approached and tried to avoid a second collision. But that effort did not succeed, the approaching vehicle struck yet another vehicle, struck the trooper and finally one of the vehicles involved in the initial crash.

The officer fell onto the hood of a car in an attempt to avoid serious injury from the impact.

The driver who struck the trooper was identified as a 57-year-old woman. She has been cited for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

The trooper had minor injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

"This is a harsh reminder to slow down and move over for emergency personnel. Thankfully, our trooper did not sustain serious injuries," the report said.