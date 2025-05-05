Watch CBS News
Michigan State Police trooper injured, suspect killed in shooting in Detroit

By
Joseph Buczek
/ CBS Detroit

A Michigan State Police trooper was injured, and a suspect was killed after a shooting on Detroit's west side early Monday morning. 

The shooting happened at around 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 20200 block of Murray Hill Street near 8 Mile Road. 

Police say the troopers involved in the shooting were assigned to MSP's auto theft team, and the suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with police. 

The trooper was taken to an area hospital. Police say the trooper is expected to be okay. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest. 

