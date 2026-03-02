Michigan State Police sends message to drivers after trooper involved in hit and run: "Slow down and move over"

"Slow down and move over" is the message that Michigan State Police is sending to drivers after one of its troopers in a parked patrol car was struck while investigating a crash this weekend. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene.

Michigan State Police tells CBS News Detroit that we're two months into the year, and it has had six incidents across the state where patrol cars were struck by oncoming vehicles. One of those incidents occurred on Sunday evening.

"Could have been much more tragic," said MSP Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez, First District public information officer.

Michigan State Police

Gonzalez says on Sunday, an MSP trooper was near M-10 and Schaefer Highway in Detroit, simply doing his job, when his patrol car was hit from behind.

"Trooper was out there, and he was investigating a crash when, at the time, a Jeep SUV drove into the rear of the parked vehicle," Gonzalez said.

The impact slid the trooper's car into a concrete wall. The 29-year-old Detroit woman driving the Jeep SUV struck the center median, got out of the vehicle, and ran away.

"Not sure why they did it. Maybe not paying attention if they were distracted. They're attempting to locate her at this time," said Lt. Gonzalez.

The trooper walked away with minor injuries. Gonzalez says this incident is an example of why Michigan's Move Over Law was put in place many years ago. The law, which went into effect in 2019, requires drivers to move over into the next lane and reduce their speed by at least 10 mph when emergency or service vehicles — police, fire, rescue, ambulance and road service — have their lights activated.

Drivers who are not able to move over are still required to reduce their speed.

"Trying to do our jobs, however, people are not paying attention. The law is easy. It's simple. You see us, you see our lights activated, you have to slow down ten miles below the posted speed limit, and then if able, move over to the next occupied available lane," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says crashes like this can be deadly and often avoided.

"One life lost over something that was a totally preventable crash, it's way too much. We're asking that you slow down and move over when you see our lights. It's a simple message that we've been pushing out for years," he said.

Sunday's crash remains under investigation. Michigan State Police detectives are still working to track down the 29-year-old suspect.

In the meantime, police are out enforcing the Move Over Law.