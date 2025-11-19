Watch CBS News
Video shows Michigan State Police track stolen vehicle to MGM casino parking garage

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A stolen vehicle was tracked to the MGM Grand Detroit's parking garage on Tuesday as Michigan State Police road troopers and a helicopter unit worked on a vehicle theft investigation. 

Casino security employees helped state police locate the suspect, whom troopers identified as a 39-year-old Van Buren Township man. 

Michigan State Police said troopers from the Metro South Post were working with an area auto theft task force when police got a report about 11:15 a.m. that a license plate reader camera detected the location of a vehicle stolen from Southgate. The stolen vehicle was unoccupied at the time, parked at a gas station near Eight Mile Road and Glastonbury Avenue. 

The Trooper 2 helicopter crew started following the vehicle after someone got in and drove off. While tracking the vehicle, the aviation crew saw the suspect intentionally ram into another vehicle near Asbury Park. 

State police who were on the ground checked the occupants of that other vehicle, and they were not injured. 

The helicopter crew continued to follow the vehicle as the suspect drove on city streets and interstate highways until entering the casino parking garage. 

Casino security helped officers locate the man, and police took him into custody in the facility's lobby. 

