Michigan State Police search for vehicle after 5-year-old girl struck in hit-and-run
Michigan State Police Jackson Post Troopers are asking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run of a 5-year-old pedestrian.
Troopers from the Jackson Post have identified the vehicle that was involved in the crash and want to question the driver.
According to MSP, a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac was traveling westbound on E. Main Street in Hillsdale County on Nov. 10 at
approximately 4:20 p.m. when it struck a 5-year-old girl, causing injury.
The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Knowles Road, authorities say.
The 5-year-old girl suffered a broken ankle and road rash but is expected to make a full recovery, according to authorities.
If you have any information about the vehicle, MSP asks that you call the Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.