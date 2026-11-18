Michigan State Police Jackson Post Troopers are asking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run of a 5-year-old pedestrian.

Troopers from the Jackson Post have identified the vehicle that was involved in the crash and want to question the driver.

Jackson Post Troopers are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Michigan State Police

According to MSP, a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac was traveling westbound on E. Main Street in Hillsdale County on Nov. 10 at

approximately 4:20 p.m. when it struck a 5-year-old girl, causing injury.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Knowles Road, authorities say.

The 5-year-old girl suffered a broken ankle and road rash but is expected to make a full recovery, according to authorities.

MSP says the vehicle is a black Ford Explorer Sport Trac last seen traveling southbound on Knowles Road. Michigan State Police

If you have any information about the vehicle, MSP asks that you call the Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.