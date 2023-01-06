Michigan State Police seek young artists for National Missing Children's poster contest

(CBS DETROIT) - Fifth graders in Michigan are invited to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children's Day poster contest.

The winner will earn a free trip to Washington D.C. and a shot at having their artwork featured as the National Missing Children's Day poster. Applicants must be in the fifth grade, submit original artwork that showcases the theme "Bringing Our Missing Children Home" and include the phrase on the poster.

The poster must measure 8.5 inches by 14 inches.

Submissions, which must include the poster and a completed application, can be mailed to: Michigan State Police Missing Children's Clearinghouse, Attn: Ms. Jolene Hardesty (7150 Harris Drive, Diamondale, MI 48821). Submissions are due to be postmarked by Jan. 27.

Click here for the application.

Artwork will be judged on creativity, reflection of the theme and originality in the design. Written applications will be judged on comprehension of the theme, clarity, and grammar and syntax appropriate to the fifth-grade level.

The contest, which is hosted by the Michigan State Police Missing Children's Clearinghouse, aims to promote child safety and address the issue of missing and/or exploited children in the state.

The 2018 national winner was a student from Clinton Township.