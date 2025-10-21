Michigan State Police troopers rescue injured hawk in Grayling

A group of Michigan State Police troopers is being recognized after rescuing an injured hawk last week in Grayling.

MSP says on Oct. 15, troopers from the Houghton Lake Post responded to a report of an injured red-tailed hawk in a parking lot. The troopers used a blanket and a dog cage to capture the hawk before contacting the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

MSP shared a video of the rescue. The video showed the troopers approaching the hawk as it sat in the empty parking lot.

"He didn't fight at all," one of the troopers said in the video. "Alright, you're going to be upside down, buddy."

The bird was transported to the Association to Rescue Kritters, where it will be cared for until it can be released to the wild.