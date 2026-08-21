Michigan State Police investigating after gunfire injures 2 Dearborn officers, suspect

Two Dearborn police officers and a suspect have all been hospitalized in the aftermath of a shooting early Friday in Wayne County, authorities said.

About 2:30 a.m., the Dearborn Police Department said, two Dearborn officers were shot while trying to arrest a suspect in the area of Inkster Road and Van Born Road. That intersection is at the four corners border of Romulus, Westland, Dearborn Heights and Taylor.

During the incident, Dearborn police said, the suspect was also shot.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds and was reported in critical condition,

Both Dearborn Police Officers were also taken to the local hospital for treatment of their gunshot wounds. Both are expected to recover.

The Michigan State Police, Second District, said it was requested to handle the investigation into the police shooting.

By 6 a.m., officers from 12 law enforcement agencies had gathered at and near the Citgo gas station at the intersection. Local agencies on scene included Dearborn and Dearborn Heights police. Police evidence markers were on the ground and K-9 teams were searching the scene about 6 a.m. The intersection remained blocked to through traffic at 6:40 a.m.

Police remained on scene at 6:58 a.m. Friday in the aftermath of a shooting at Inkster and Van Born roads. Two Dearborn police officers and a suspect all were sent to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. CBS News Detroit

In the meantime, a second police presence could be seen nearby on Inkster Road.

This is a developing news story. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details on air and online as they are available.