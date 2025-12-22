Michigan State Police teams up to bring holiday cheer to 2-year-old battling cancer

In a mission to bring joy to a child fighting cancer this holiday, Michigan State Police teamed up for the ultimate Christmas Road trip.

On Monday, Dec. 22, boxes and bags full of presents were stocked up, ready to hit the road.

CBS Detroit

"We figured that if Santa Claus could do the world in a whole day, maybe we could get the state of Michigan in about ten hours," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw.

The gifts are going to 2-year-old Vialah White from Ironwood, Michigan, a town in the Upper Peninsula.

In September, Vialah was diagnosed with cancer and has been receiving treatment at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, which is nine hours from home.

Shealynn Starc

MSP was on a mission to create a Christmas miracle by collecting presents from the community to give this little girl and her family a holiday to cherish.

"We decided that we need to get them from Wakefield up in the U.P. all the way down to Mott Children's Hospital," Shaw said.

The trek started at 4 a.m. on Monday.

"We had a trooper leave from the Wakefield post, started their way across the U.P. to St. Ignace where they were able to make an exchange, then St. Ignace down to Flint where we picked them up in Flint and were able to get them to the hospital so we could get this little girl a Christmas gift from the people up in the upper peninsula," said Shaw.

CBS Detroit

The moment was captured on camera by CBS News Detroit. Vialah's mom, Shealynn Starc, says she was humbled by the community support.

"I didn't know that there was that many. I was baffled. I was like oh my gosh, that is way too much, but that is so sweet. I appreciate everything that everyone has done for us. My kids are going to enjoy opening their presents, and I certainly enjoy watching my kids be happy," said Starc.

Starc says her daughter is going through surgery and treatment now, but the family hopes to be home in the next few months.