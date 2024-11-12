Watch CBS News
Crime

Michigan State Police find alligator, drugs and guns in raid of Downriver home

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Strike averted at Michigan Medicine, Hinch named finalist for AL manager award and more top stories
Strike averted at Michigan Medicine, Hinch named finalist for AL manager award and more top stories 03:48

(CBS DETROIT) —  Michigan State Police detectives seized hundreds of grams of drugs, nine guns and found an alligator while executing a search warrant at a Downriver residence. 

msp-downriver-drug-raid.jpg
Michigan State Police

Detectives from the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team recovered more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, six grams of cocaine and 371 grams of various pills, including acetaminophen, gabapentin and oxycodone.

The alligator was turned over to a local animal shelter. 

msp-alligator-raid.jpg
Michigan State Police

A suspect was arrested and is awaiting charges pending a review by the prosecutor's office. 

MSP did not specify which Downriver community the raid took place in or why the search warrant was executed. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.