Michigan State Police find alligator, drugs and guns in raid of Downriver home

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan State Police detectives seized hundreds of grams of drugs, nine guns and found an alligator while executing a search warrant at a Downriver residence.

Michigan State Police

Detectives from the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team recovered more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of heroin, six grams of cocaine and 371 grams of various pills, including acetaminophen, gabapentin and oxycodone.

The alligator was turned over to a local animal shelter.

Michigan State Police

A suspect was arrested and is awaiting charges pending a review by the prosecutor's office.

MSP did not specify which Downriver community the raid took place in or why the search warrant was executed.