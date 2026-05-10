Michigan State Police trooper injured after semitruck rear-ends patrol car

A Michigan State Police trooper is injured after a semitruck crashed into the back of a patrol car in Romulus on Sunday morning, according to the agency.

The crash happened in the area of eastbound Interstate 94 and Merriman Road around 6:30 a.m. The agency says it was assigned to close the interstate to allow for a cable crossing.

Two troopers were sitting in their respective patrol cars with emergency lights on, blocking the right and center lanes when the semitruck, driven by a 59-year-old man, rear-ended one of the law enforcement vehicles, according to officials.

Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said the trooper involved in the crash was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but was not seriously hurt.

"This is a reminder for all drivers to move over a lane when they see emergency vehicles," Shaw said.

The semitruck driver, from Ontario, Canada, was cited, according to the agency.