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Michigan State Police investigates barricaded situation on Detroit's west side

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Michigan State Police says it is on the scene of a barricaded situation Wednesday on Detroit's west side.

MSP says the incident in the 19900 block of Westbrook involves a wanted fugitive and was first reported at about 1:20 p.m. Negotiators are currently communicating with the person to get them to come out of the residence.

MSP says there is no known threat to the public.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.

This story is developing.

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