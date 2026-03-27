Michigan State plays UConn in Sweet 16 game today. Here's what to know.

The Michigan State men's basketball team makes its 23rd Sweet 16 appearance in program history when it takes on UConn Friday night in an East region matchup.

The No. 3 seed Spartans (27-7) face the No. 2 seed Huskies (31-5) at 9:45 p.m. from Washington, D.C.

MSU held off Louisville for a 77-69 second-round win last weekend, while UConn recorded a 73-57 win over UCLA.

What time does Michigan State play?

Tip-off for Friday's Sweet 16 game from Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., tips off at 9:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch Michigan State's Sweet 16 game

You can watch Friday's game at 9:45 p.m. ET on CBS.

How far has Michigan State made it in March Madness?

Michigan State is a two-time national champion. It won its first title in 1979 under legendary coach Jud Heathcote and a Magic Johnson-led team. The Spartans won it all again in 2000, with Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson leading the way in a win over Florida.

MSU also finished as a national runner-up in 2009, losing to North Carolina in a championship game played at Ford Field in Detroit.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MARCH 21: Coen Carr #55 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 21, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The Spartans have made 39 NCAA Tournament appearances and rank sixth in Final Four appearances with 10 (1957, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019). Michigan State has reached the Sweet 16 on 23 occasions.

Michigan State has posted a 78-37 record in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans have advanced past either the First Four or First Round each of the last four years.

Is Michigan State or UConn predicted to win?

DraftKings projects Michigan State as a 2.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 136.5.

This is the ninth meeting all-time between the two schools. The series is currently tied at 4-4.

Michigan State and UConn players to watch

Spartan junior forward Coen Carr tallied 21 points and 10 rebounds in MSU's 77-69 second-round win over Louisville last weekend. Sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. leads the Spartans with 15.3 points and 9.4 assists per game.

UConn senior forward Alex Karaban scored a season-high 27 points in a second-round win over UCLA last week. Senior center Tarris Reed Jr. paces the Huskies with 14.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per contest.