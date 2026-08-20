Michigan Stadium will display advertisements for the first time in 99 years

Michigan Athletics will be displaying advertisements for Coca-Cola, Meijer and Google Gemini at the 99-year-old Michigan Stadium for the first time.

The Leaders and Best Champion Partners Program, announced Wednesday, is described as a strategic approach to supporting student-athletes amid the fast-changing college athletics landscape.

Historically, Michigan Stadium was known for avoiding extensive commercialization and limiting in-stadium branding to select elements.

The program was developed in collaboration with Learfield's Michigan Sports Properties and designed to align revenue opportunities with Michigan's traditions and fan expectations, according to the university.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

University of Michigan

The program can include on-field and stadium-based branding, scoreboard integrations and end zone placements, digital and in-game sponsorship activations, with an exploration of jersey patches and additional premium assets.

University of Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel described the program as the next step in Michigan Athletics' proud tradition of excellence.

"This is not a departure from who we are, but an evolution that strengthens our ability to remain a national leader, compete for championships, and support our student-athletes in the modern era of college athletics," Manuel said.

"Michigan Stadium is one of the most iconic and cherished venues in all of sports, and we have been deeply intentional about preserving its tradition, character, and identity. As we introduce this partner program, we will do so with care and purpose, ensuring that any brand partner presence is strategic, tasteful, and aligned with the values of the University of Michigan," he adds.

The vice president of Frontline Marketing at Coca-Cola North America, Felicia Hale, thanked the University of Michigan for selecting Coca-Cola as its exclusive beverage provider.

University of Michigan

"As an organization, we share many of the same values as U-M, including a focus on sustainability and community engagement," Hale said.

"As a Michigan-based company, we're honored to stand alongside an organization committed to creating memories and incredible experiences for our communities," said Melissa Conway, director of community partnerships and giving at Meijer.

"We are grateful for the meaningful investment these partners are making in Michigan Athletics and, most importantly, in our student-athletes. Their support will help position Michigan to thrive in the evolving revenue-sharing and NIL landscape while continuing to pursue championship success at the highest level," Manuel added.